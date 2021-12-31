Amid sharp rise in Covid cases due to Omicron, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his government will impose more curbs to check the further spread in state capital Jaipur. He said situation can't be taken lightly as it may turn explosive.

The chief minister directed officials to increase testing in the capital. Jaipur on Thursday reported 185 cases, over half of total fresh cases detected in the state.

The state currently has 773 active case out of which 521 are in Jaipur.

During a review meeting held earlier in the day, food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh suggested closing of schools while close of religious places and curbs on gathering in weddings were also recommended, according to news agency PTI.

The chief minster said that it is the matter of the state capital, which should not be taken lightly, otherwise the situation may turn explosive because the highest number of positive cases is being reported from Jaipur.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said there is a misconception among people that the Omicron variant is less lethal, whereas in reality it is a very fast spreading virus. “Medical experts believe that the virus which has a high R value, mutation also happens quickly. As seen during the second wave," he said.

He further said when the delta variant appeared after mutating from the alpha variant, it was not known and this dangerous virus caused terrible destruction all over the world. In such a situation, it is necessary to take full alertness, vigilance…only effective adherence to the covid protocol will save us from the third wave.

The chief minister said that he has given instructions to increase testing and intensive contact tracing should be done, and effectively implement the system of containment zone in the areas where more cases are coming.

