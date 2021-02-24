Rajasthan to introduce a separate agriculture budget from next year: CM Gehlot

JAIPUR : During the Rajasthan Budget Session 2021-22, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that a separate agriculture budget will be presented from next year.

Announcing the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot said: "Gandhiji had said that 'If India wants to peacefully progress, people with money should understand that the soul of India lies inside farmers'."

"Our government has also remained friendly with farmers and has been introducing measures regarding relief from agricultural debt. On the three controversial central agriculture laws, keeping the interests of the farmers in mind, we have passed three bills in the last Assembly session and forwarded it to the Governor for approval of the President," he said.

"We believe that these Bills will be declared moved to the President soon. Taking forward this feeling, I propose to start the agricultural budget from next year for better future of the food providers and to protect their interests," he said.

For COVID-19 management, Gehlot announced a 'Special COVID package' where ₹2,000 each will be provided to 33 lakh destitute families and an interest free loan up to ₹50,000. Under Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojna, ₹50 crore will be provided to entrepreneurs. Free uniforms and books will be provided to students.

The Rajasthan government will also introduce a 'Right to Health' Bill, which will provide preventive, private and curative cure to the people. It will also for the first time implement a 'Universal health Coverage' in the state to provide healthcare to five crore families.

"The unemployment allowance will be increased by ₹1,000. Around two lakh youth will be benefitted from the Chief Minister's Youth Sambal Yojana. Rajiv Gandhi Youth Corps will also be formed to reach the plans of the state government to the general public," he said during his Budget speech.

In terms of education, smart TVs and set-top boxes will be placed in classrooms, and 1,200 new English medium- Mahatma Gandhi schools will also be introduced in the state.

For industries, a new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) policy will be implemented, along with the creation of industrial areas at 64 sub-centres.

Around ₹500 crore will be provided in the Tourism Development Fund and an Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System will be introduced.

