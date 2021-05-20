Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajasthan to observe one-day state mourning, all govt offices to remain closed today

Rajasthan to observe one-day state mourning, all govt offices to remain closed today

Jagannath Pahadia
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Staff Writer

  • A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia
  • He passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89

The Rajasthan government has announced one-day mourning on Thursday in honour of former Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia who died due to Covid-19.

During the period, all government offices will remain shut and the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

"Rajasthan will observe one day of state mourning in honour of former CM Jagannath Pahadia and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. All government offices to remain close today. His last rites will be performed with full state honours," informed CM Ashok Gehlot in a tweet.

Gehlot expressed his grief over Pahadia's death.

"Former CM Jagannath Pahadia's demise is a cause of great sadness. He served the country as Governor and Union minister too. He was among one of the veteran leaders in the country," wrote Gehlot.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also consoled Pahadia's death and said he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment in his long political and administrative career.

"Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Pahadia passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89. He was the CM of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar.

