Rajasthan to provide meals at 8 under Indira Rasoi Yojana from this month

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The Rajasthan government is going to start with the 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' in urban areas of the state from August 20, in which poor and needy people will get nutritious food for just ₹8, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

Under the scheme, 358 kitchens in 213 urban localities will be operationalised wherein people will get food for ₹8.

While talking to media here, Gehlot said that it is another step towards realising the resolve of Rajasthan government's 'no hunger no sleep.'

"We are going to start 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' in the urban areas of the state from August 20. Under this, we will provide nutritious food for just ₹8 to the needy and poor. It is another step towards realising the Rajasthan government's resolve of 'no hunger no sleep," he said.

The state government will spend ₹100 crore per year on this scheme, Gehlot said.

This comes after Gehlot, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and other officials participated in a meeting through video conferencing.

Dhariwal said the state government would give a grant of ₹12 per plate.

Gehlot also directed to constitute a committee in the state and district levels to ensure the quality of food.

"Nearly 4,87,000 people will be benefitted from the scheme. IT-enabled monitoring of the scheme will be ensured. The beneficiary will get the information through SMS on the mobile as soon as he takes the coupon. Kitchens will be monitored through mobile apps and CCTV," read an official release of the government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

