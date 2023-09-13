Rajasthan: Trailer collision on Jaipur-Agra Hwy kills 11, injures 121 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:55 AM IST
11 dead, 12 injured in trailer-bus collision on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra village. Passengers were heading to Mathura from Bhavnagar.
Eleven individuals lost their lives, and twelve were injured when a trailer collided with a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra village, as reported by the police on Wednesday.
Further details are awaited.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 09:21 AM IST
