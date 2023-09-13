Rajasthan: Trailer collision on Jaipur-Agra Hwy kills 11, injures 12

11 dead, 12 injured in trailer-bus collision on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra village. Passengers were heading to Mathura from Bhavnagar.

Eleven individuals lost their lives, and twelve were injured when a trailer collided with a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra village, as reported by the police on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"11 people died and 12 people were injured after a trailer collided with a stationary bus. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near the Hantra village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The passengers were heading to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from Gujarat's Bhavnagar. The bus was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place", said Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bharatpur.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the injured were admitted to the RBM hospital in Bharatpur district, the SP added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoles the death of 11 people in the accident.

Taking to Twitter, he said, The death of 11 people in the collision between a bus and a trailer of devotees who had come on a religious pilgrimage from Gujarat in Bharatpur is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further details are awaited.

