Rajasthan: Two-term BJP MP Rahul Kaswan, denied nomination by saffron party, to join Congress party today
‘What was my crime after all?’ Rahul Kaswan earlier wondered in a social media post after having been denied the nomination from the BJP.
Rahul Kaswan, two-term BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, is all set to join Congress on March 11. Kaswan will join the Grand Old Party in the presence of President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.
“Due to political reasons, at this moment today, I am resigning from my primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and my position as a Member of Parliament," he wrote.
“I express my gratitude to the entire Bharatiya Janata Party, National President Mr. J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, and Mr. Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years," he added.
“Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, who have always provided me with valuable support, cooperation, and blessings," Kaswan wrote.
