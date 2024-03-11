Rahul Kaswan, two-term BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, is all set to join Congress on March 11. Kaswan will join the Grand Old Party in the presence of President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

Kaswan earlier shared his frustration over not being given a party ticket to compete in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The saffron party has nominated Devendra Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and one-time silver medalist, for the seat.

Kaswan took to social media to wonder, "What was my crime after all?"

“Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Did I leave any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu Lok Sabha?" he asked.

"I was at the forefront in the implementation of all schemes of the prime minister. What else was needed? Whenever I asked this question, everyone remained speechless. No one is able to answer this," he added.

On March 2, the BJP revealed its candidates for 15 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections. This list includes four Union ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

It, however, did not give nominations to several sitting MPs including Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Ranjita Koli (Bharatpur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) and Kanakmal Katara (Banswara).

Rahul Kaswan thanks BJP

Rahul Kaswan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), thanked the BJP while parting ways.