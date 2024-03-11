‘What was my crime after all?’ Rahul Kaswan earlier wondered in a social media post after having been denied the nomination from the BJP.

Rahul Kaswan, two-term BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, is all set to join Congress on March 11. Kaswan will join the Grand Old Party in the presence of President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

Kaswan earlier shared his frustration over not being given a party ticket to compete in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The saffron party has nominated Devendra Jhajharia, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and one-time silver medalist, for the seat.

Also Read: NDA sarkar's '400 paar' unlikely, but BJP to crush Cong, TMC, AAP alone, opinion poll shows Kaswan took to social media to wonder, "What was my crime after all?"

“Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Did I leave any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu Lok Sabha?" he asked.

"I was at the forefront in the implementation of all schemes of the prime minister. What else was needed? Whenever I asked this question, everyone remained speechless. No one is able to answer this," he added.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Polls : BJP's Central Election Committee meeting to be held today evening in Delhi On March 2, the BJP revealed its candidates for 15 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections. This list includes four Union ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

It, however, did not give nominations to several sitting MPs including Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Ranjita Koli (Bharatpur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) and Kanakmal Katara (Banswara).

Rahul Kaswan thanks BJP Rahul Kaswan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), thanked the BJP while parting ways.

"Due to political reasons, at this moment today, I am resigning from my primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and my position as a Member of Parliament," he wrote.

Also Read: Why BJP-BJD alliance talks failed in Odisha, ‘Suicidal for us if…’ “I express my gratitude to the entire Bharatiya Janata Party, National President Mr. J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, and Mr. Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years," he added.

“Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, who have always provided me with valuable support, cooperation, and blessings," Kaswan wrote.

