Rajasthan: Udaipur schools to remain closed till Jan 18 due to cold wave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in several states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh till January 19, 2023.
Schools in Rajasthan's Udaipur will remain closed till January 18 for students till class 8 due to cold wave conditions in the country. However, private schools in Udaipur will remain open from 9am to 3pm from January 19 to 22 in the wave to weather conditions, the order read as quoted by news agency ANI.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a return of cold wave conditions in several states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh till January 19, 2023. Following this, a fresh spell of cold wave and dense fog is likely to engulf parts of north India.
It also stated that dense fog is very likely in isolated places during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and north Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th, over Bihar during next five days, and over Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura for the next five days.
Meanwhile, schools in UP's Meerut will remain closed till 17 January. District Magistrate Deepak Meena all schools to remain shut till class 8th in Meerut. For class 9-12, he said that school timings have been revised. School timing for students from Class 9-12 will be from 10am-3pm.
Apart from this, school timings in Lucknow to have been changed. Schools in Lucknow from classes 1 to 8 will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, said the district administration officials.
Schools in Gorakhpur will remain closed till 17 January. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said that schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. As the board exams are around and some schools have their prelium exams, Karunesh said that those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
