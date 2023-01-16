Rajasthan: Udaipur schools to remain closed till Jan 18 due to cold wave

Schools in Gorakhpur will remain closed till 17 January. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said that schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. As the board exams are around and some schools have their prelium exams, Karunesh said that those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

