A police vehicle in the convoy of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje overturned on Sunday, December 22, injuring four policemen. The incident happened in Pali district near the Rohat and Panihari crossroads.

Three policemen have sustained minor injuries, according to a PTI report.

The accident occurred while the driver of the police vehicle was trying to avoid a motorcyclist. Following this, the vehicle lost control and overturned, the report said.

The former CM had left for Mundara village of Pali district by road.

The former CM was in Bali village to offer condolences to Cabinet Minister Otaram Devasi on his mother's death.

"Seven policemen were travelling in the car. Some of them have sustained minor injuries," the report quoted Pali SP Chuna Ram Jat.

Vasundhara Raje stopped her vehicle immediately after the police vehicle overturned. The injured policemen were taken to the Bali Hospital in an ambulance.

According to a BJP leader, his car was behind the car, which had been overturned three times. He stated that he immediately got down from the vehicle and helped injured policemen to go to the hospital, reported PTI.

Raje recently met PM Modi in Delhi, which has sparked political rumours in the state.

“Paid a courtesy visit to the world's popular leader and the successful Prime Minister of India, honourable Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi,” Raje posted on the social media platform X while sharing a picture with PM Modi.

Following the meeting on Friday, Rajasthan BJP in-charge, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, shared her post with the caption, "Many, many good wishes and congratulations."

Earlier, during his visit to Rajasthan, PM Modi praised Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje for laying the foundation of the BJP and providing good governance in Rajasthan.