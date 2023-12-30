Rajasthan weather forecast: Cold wave alert in THESE districts from 5-11 January
Rajasthan to witness cold wave in first week of January 2024, red alert issued by Meteorological department
Rajasthan will reportedly witness a cold wave in the first week of January 2024. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the Meteorological department issued a red alert between 5 and 11 January, expressing the possibility of a cold wave in areas like Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Alwar, Jaipur, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Dausa. The weather department said that a western disturbance was likely to become active in the state from December 31.