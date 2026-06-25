Rajasthan weather: Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely over next 5 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across Rajasthan over the next four to five days, as weather conditions become favourable for the further advancement and intensification of the southwest monsoon over parts of eastern and central India.

According to a MeT department official on Thursday, the evolving weather pattern is expected to influence several parts of the state, bringing isolated spells of rain along with strong winds.

The weather office said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places across Rajasthan over the next four to five days.

Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast during the same period.

Monsoon Conditions Becoming Favourable The IMD said atmospheric conditions are becoming conducive for the further advancement and strengthening of the southwest monsoon over parts of eastern and central India during the next five to seven days.

Despite the expected thunderstorm activity, the department said overall rainfall in Rajasthan is likely to remain below normal over the coming weeks.

According to the weather forecast issued for the period between June 26 and July 9, rainfall activity during the first week is expected to remain below normal across both western and eastern Rajasthan.

During the second week of the forecast period, rainfall is likely to increase in some parts of eastern Rajasthan. However, the department said cumulative rainfall across the state is still expected to remain below the seasonal average.

Rainfall Recorded In Several Districts Several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours.

According to the weather department, Jaipur recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday, while Kota received 4.4 mm.

During the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, light to moderate rain was also reported from other districts.

Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded 12.5 mm of rainfall, while Jaipur received 1.2 mm. Sriganganagar recorded 0.6 mm of rain and Bikaner received 0.4 mm.

Phalodi Hottest In The State Even as rainfall was reported in several districts, temperatures remained high in parts of western Rajasthan.

Phalodi emerged as the hottest location in the state with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer, where the mercury settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

State capital Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, as lightning and strong winds may accompany rain in isolated areas over the next few days.