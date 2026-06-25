Subscribe

Rajasthan weather: Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely over next 5 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of Rajasthan over the next five days as conditions become favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon.

Livemint
Updated25 Jun 2026, 10:40 PM IST
Advertisement
India's Southwest Monsoon Tracker 2026: Mumbai awaits official onset; heavy rain batters West Bengal, Tamil Nadu
India's Southwest Monsoon Tracker 2026: Mumbai awaits official onset; heavy rain batters West Bengal, Tamil Nadu(Shyamal Maitra)
AI Quick Read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across Rajasthan over the next four to five days, as weather conditions become favourable for the further advancement and intensification of the southwest monsoon over parts of eastern and central India.

Advertisement

According to a MeT department official on Thursday, the evolving weather pattern is expected to influence several parts of the state, bringing isolated spells of rain along with strong winds.

The weather office said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places across Rajasthan over the next four to five days.

Also Read | ‘The hottest country anywhere’: Trump’s boldest boast at America’s 250th kickoff

Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast during the same period.

Monsoon Conditions Becoming Favourable

The IMD said atmospheric conditions are becoming conducive for the further advancement and strengthening of the southwest monsoon over parts of eastern and central India during the next five to seven days.

Despite the expected thunderstorm activity, the department said overall rainfall in Rajasthan is likely to remain below normal over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

According to the weather forecast issued for the period between June 26 and July 9, rainfall activity during the first week is expected to remain below normal across both western and eastern Rajasthan.

Also Read | 'Bengaluru can be lonely': Entrepreneur shares 7 things after Mumbai move

During the second week of the forecast period, rainfall is likely to increase in some parts of eastern Rajasthan. However, the department said cumulative rainfall across the state is still expected to remain below the seasonal average.

Rainfall Recorded In Several Districts

Several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours.

According to the weather department, Jaipur recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday, while Kota received 4.4 mm.

During the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, light to moderate rain was also reported from other districts.

Advertisement

Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded 12.5 mm of rainfall, while Jaipur received 1.2 mm. Sriganganagar recorded 0.6 mm of rain and Bikaner received 0.4 mm.

Phalodi Hottest In The State

Even as rainfall was reported in several districts, temperatures remained high in parts of western Rajasthan.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2026 schedule: How to watch live streaming, prize money and more

Phalodi emerged as the hottest location in the state with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer, where the mercury settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

State capital Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, as lightning and strong winds may accompany rain in isolated areas over the next few days.

The latest forecast comes as several parts of the country continue to witness changing weather conditions with the southwest monsoon gradually advancing into more regions.

Advertisement

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan weather: Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely over next 5 days, says IMD
Advertisement
Read Next Story