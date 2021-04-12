The state government will be forced to impose stricter measures in Rajasthan if people neglect Covid-19 safety protocols, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday.

He said the second wave of the coronavirus infection and the rising number of cases in the state are a matter of great concern, reported PTI.

Gehlot said that this time, the danger of the infection is also visible in the villages and the mutant strain of the virus is more deadly than before.

He advised people to adhere to protocols such as maintaining a two-yard distance among each other and wearing face masks. The CM also sought the cooperation of all sections of the society, including public representatives, social workers and religious leaders, in fighting the virus.

The Rajasthan chief minister was interacting with public representatives, officials and employees at the panchayat level regarding the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the pandemic.

He said that while his government wants to win the battle against the coronavirus with the best management, it is also launching ambitious schemes such as the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme, which will free people from the huge expenses and worries of treatment.

Gehlot said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to implement such a plan. Under the scheme, the government will bear the premium of National Food Security, Socio-Economic Census-2011, small and marginal farmers and contract workers to provide cashless insurance up to ₹five lakh.

Night curfew

Amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has extended the night curfew in 10 urban areas till 30 April.

The curfew time has also been changed and will be in place between 8 pm and 6 am in nine urban areas of Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road. The markets have been ordered to shut by 7 pm.

In Udaipur, the curfew will be observed from 6 pm to 6 am and markets will close by 5 pm.

Earlier, the restriction was imposed between 10 pm and 6 am till 19 April.

Officials have also been directed to ensure "zero-mobility" in micro-containment zones to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Directions have also been issued to stop regular classes in schools up to class 9 in rural areas and their adjoining urban areas, according to a statement.

Cases in Rajasthan

The state on Sunday reported 10 more Covid-19 deaths which pushed the toll to 2,926, while 5,105 fresh cases took the tally to 3,63,793.

Two deaths each were reported from Jodhpur and Rajsamand and one death each in Bundi, Bikaner, Kota, Dungarpur, Sikar and Jaipur.

Of the fresh cases, the highest number was reported from Udaipur (864) while 666 cases were registered in Jodhpur and 648 in Jaipur.

As many as 3,28,881 people have recovered from theinfection and the number of active cases at present is 31,986 in the state.

