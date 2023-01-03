Rajasthan witnesses severe cold, ‘Orange alert’ for several districts issued

Rajasthan witnesses severe cold, ‘Orange alert’ for several districts issued2 min read . 05:36 PM IST
Amid biting cold in Rajasthan, weather office has issued an ‘Orange alert’ for extreme cold wave in many districts of the state
Amid biting cold in Rajasthan, weather office has issued an ‘Orange alert’ for extreme cold wave in many districts of the state
Rajasthan witnessed severe cold and fog in many parts of the state with Fatehpur recording the lowest temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius on Monday night. The weather office has also issued an ‘Orange alert’ for extreme cold wave in many districts including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar.
Rajasthan witnessed severe cold and fog in many parts of the state with Fatehpur recording the lowest temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius on Monday night. The weather office has also issued an ‘Orange alert’ for extreme cold wave in many districts including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the state that recorded low temperatures included Sangaria(2.4 degrees Celsius), Pilani(2.6 degrees Celsius), Sikar(3.0 degrees Celsius), Nagaur(4.5 degrees Celsius) and Chittorgarh(6.9 degrees Celsius).
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the state that recorded low temperatures included Sangaria(2.4 degrees Celsius), Pilani(2.6 degrees Celsius), Sikar(3.0 degrees Celsius), Nagaur(4.5 degrees Celsius) and Chittorgarh(6.9 degrees Celsius).
The weather department also said that cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over North Rajasthan.
The weather department also said that cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over North Rajasthan.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dense fog was observed in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. State capital Jaipur reported a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dense fog was observed in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. State capital Jaipur reported a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, a shallow fog draped around parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning leading to reduced visibility and affecting vehicular movement. As per reports, at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather. Several flights were also diverted on Monday night due to bad weather.
Meanwhile, a shallow fog draped around parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning leading to reduced visibility and affecting vehicular movement. As per reports, at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather. Several flights were also diverted on Monday night due to bad weather.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 17 degrees Celsius. Delhi also recorded an Air Quality Index(AQI) of 384 which indicates ‘very poor’ air quality.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 17 degrees Celsius. Delhi also recorded an Air Quality Index(AQI) of 384 which indicates ‘very poor’ air quality.
The weather department says a dense layer of fog has gripped several parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country. It expects the foggy conditions to remain for two more days and the temperatures to drop around 4 degrees Celsius by the weekend.
The weather department says a dense layer of fog has gripped several parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country. It expects the foggy conditions to remain for two more days and the temperatures to drop around 4 degrees Celsius by the weekend.
A minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees were recorded in Delhi on Monday.
A minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 17.3 degrees were recorded in Delhi on Monday.