Rajasthan woman, 50, killed and chopped into 6 pieces; family friend missing

Published31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Rajasthan News: the body of a fifty year old woman was found chopped into six pieces, two days after she went missing in Jodhpur. Her severed body was found on Wednesday. According to media reports citing Rajasthan police officials, the slain 50 year old woman, Anita Chaudhary, was murdered by an old family friend.

According to reports Anita Chaudhary used to run a salon in Jodhpur.

Chaudhary's husband, Manmohan, filed a missing complaint with the Rajasthan police after his wife did not return home.

Anita Chaudhary's mobile location and call records directed the police to the house of a man, Gul Mohammad, in the vicinity.

Mohammad was a friend of the victim. She considered him a brother, the police said. The police interrogated Mohammad's wife, who allegedly revealed that Anita Chaudhary's body was buried behind her house.

The police found her body in six pieces. The body parts were sent to the AIIMS hospital for a post-mortem.

Mohammad is currently missing and the police are looking for him, officials said. His wife has been taken into custody.

Son kills mother, then chops and eats her

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty imposed by a Kolhapur court on a man for killing his mother and allegedly eating some of the body parts, noting this was a case of cannibalism.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said it was confirming the death penalty on the convict - Sunil Kuchkoravi - for the "brutal and barbaric" crime committed in 2017 and added there was no chance of his reformation.

The bench noted this was a case of cannibalism and falls under the rarest of rare category, and that it was the most "brutal, barbaric and gruesome murder". "The case falls under the rarest of rare category. The convict not only murdered his mother but he also removed her body parts - brain, heart, liver, kidney, intestine and was cooking them on a pan," the HC observed.

"He had cooked her ribs and was about to cook her heart. This is a case of cannibalism," it said.

There was no chance of reformation of the convict as there were tendencies of cannibalism, the high court observed. "

The act of the convict was quite close to cannibalism. If given life imprisonment, he may commit a similar crime in jail," the bench said. "Apart from the extreme brutality, cruelty and barbarism with which the convict had murdered his mother in a cold blooded manner, one cannot turn a Nelson's eye that his conduct was akin to cannibalism," HC said.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
