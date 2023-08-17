Rajasthan News : In a viral video a woman was seen being dragged on a car bonnet in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, following which the city police said a case has been registered.

The news was shared by Live Hindustan, which said that the woman was dragged on the bonnet for around 500 metres. The report also said that further investigation is underway.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near the Hanumangarh main bus stand. The police informed that after scanning the CCTV visuals, it is now known that the car is registered under the name of a resident of Rawla. No complaint has yet been filed by the woman seen in the video.

The video was shared by BJP MP from Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla. The opposition leader were quick to amp their opposition to the incident blaming the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the incident.

“Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women on a daily basis, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule!" Rathore tweeted in Hindi.

See the video here