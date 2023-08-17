Rajasthan woman dragged on car bonnet for 500 metres | WATCH1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:25 PM IST
A woman was dragged on a car bonnet in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.
Rajasthan News: In a viral video a woman was seen being dragged on a car bonnet in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, following which the city police said a case has been registered.
The video shows a woman in red clothes being dragged by a white car as she clings to the bonnet. A few people could also be seen running behind the car in order to stop it.
The Rajasthan police also informed that after scanning the CCTV visuals, it is now known that the car is registered under the name of a resident of Rawla. No complaint has yet been filed by the woman seen in the video.
BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted the Gehlot government over the incident. “Daily 10-15 incidents of women atrocities! Bhilwara, Jaipur, Karauli type incidents shock the conscience. Even Rajendra Gudha and Divya Maderna have spoken out but Rahul, Priyanka won’t utter a word! Gehlot ji says all is well!" he posted on X.