comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 15:56:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.05 0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.75 -0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.55 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.1 1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.85 -2.04%
Business News/ News / India/  Rajasthan woman dragged on car bonnet for 500 metres | WATCH
Back

Rajasthan News: In a viral video a woman was seen being dragged on a car bonnet in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, following which the city police said a case has been registered. 

The news was shared by Live Hindustan, which said that the woman was dragged on the bonnet for around 500 metres. The report also said that further investigation is underway. 

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near the Hanumangarh main bus stand. The police informed that after scanning the CCTV visuals, it is now known that the car is registered under the name of a resident of Rawla. No complaint has yet been filed by the woman seen in the video.

The video was shared by BJP MP from Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla. The opposition leader were quick to amp their opposition to the incident blaming the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the incident.

“Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women on a daily basis, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule!" Rathore tweeted in Hindi.

See the video here

The video shows a woman in red clothes being dragged by a white car as she clings to the bonnet. A few people could also be seen running behind the car in order to stop it.

The Rajasthan police also informed that after scanning the CCTV visuals, it is now known that the car is registered under the name of a resident of Rawla. No complaint has yet been filed by the woman seen in the video.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted the Gehlot government over the incident. “Daily 10-15 incidents of women atrocities! Bhilwara, Jaipur, Karauli type incidents shock the conscience. Even Rajendra Gudha and Divya Maderna have spoken out but Rahul, Priyanka won’t utter a word! Gehlot ji says all is well!" he posted on X.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 11:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App