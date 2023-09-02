A woman was stripped naked and paraded in Rajasthan, India. Police are investigating the incident and arrests will be made soon.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the viral video incident in which a tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband along with in-laws in the Pratapgarh district of the state. He said that the criminals would be put behind bars as soon as possible.

"The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court, Gehlot wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a shocking incident, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced on social media platforms, said police, adding that the incident took place in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

Speaking to ANI, Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said, “The matter came to the notice of the police on Friday evening after a video of the incident surfaced online. Shortly after, the district Superintendant of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, and the SHO of the police station concerned along with other police personnel immediately reached the village."

The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village, as per ANI reports.

Police said that the victim was beaten up by her husband after kidnapping. She was also stripped off and paraded naked for about one kilometer in the village, the cop said.

“Some of the women from her in-law's side were also seen involved in the incident and all the persons accused in the matter would be arrested soon. The accused in the case will be arrested soon. CM has also given instructions to take strict action against the accused in the incident," said Mishra.

Police on Saturday informed that three accused have been arrested in the case. “Three accused have been arrested in connection with the Rajasthan's Pratapgarh incident. The accused got injured while trying to run away as police chased them. They are undergoing treatment in the district hospital," said Pratapgarh SP Amit Kumar.



(With ANI inputs)