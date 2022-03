JAIPUR : Rajasthan 's Bikaner district logged two earthquakes in succession, the Met department informed on Friday.

The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second earthquake was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.

There was no report of any loss due to the earthquake.

