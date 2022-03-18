Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan's Bikaner district logs two earthquakes in a day, no losses reported

Rajasthan's Bikaner district logs two earthquakes in a day, no losses reported

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST Livemint

JAIPUR : Rajasthan's Bikaner district logged two earthquakes in succession, the Met department informed on Friday. 

The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second earthquake was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.

There was no report of any loss due to the earthquake.

