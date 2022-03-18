Rajasthan's Bikaner district logs two earthquakes in a day, no losses reported

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second one was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
JAIPUR :
Rajasthan's Bikaner district logged two earthquakes in succession, the Met department informed on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
JAIPUR :
Rajasthan's Bikaner district logged two earthquakes in succession, the Met department informed on Friday.
The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second earthquake was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.
The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second earthquake was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.
There was no report of any loss due to the earthquake.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There was no report of any loss due to the earthquake.