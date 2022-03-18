Rajasthan's Bikaner district logs two earthquakes in a day, no losses reported

Rajasthan's Bikaner district logged two earthquakes in succession, the Met department informed on Friday

The first earthquake was recorded at 12.42 am near Janglu town, measuring 3.4 on Richter scale while the second one was recorded in the same region near Barsingsar at 2.57 am, the department said.