Rajasthan's Churu freezes over at -0.5 degree Celsius. Check latest IMD forecast

IMD fog warning:

Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. Its intensity and spread are likely to reduce for a brief period. However, dense fog in isolated pockets likely to continue over the above region during the subsequent 3-4 days.