The state government had announced the weekend curfew after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night
Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded its biggest single-day spike of 9,046 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 4,04,355, while the death toll mounted to 3,109 with 37 more fatalities, according to an official report.
Meanwhile, the weekend curfew remained effective on Saturday as shops and offices except essential services remained closed. The curfew will continue in the state till 5 am on Monday.