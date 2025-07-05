Rajasthan’s ‘Mooli Devi’ posed as sub-inspector for 2 years, held: Here’s how she did it

Mona Bugalia, also known as Mooli Devi, is a 28-year-old woman from Rajasthan who pretended to be a sub-inspector for nearly two years. She not only evaded the police eye but also trained with them and took pictures with senior officers in Jaipur. She has been arrested now, reported Live Hindustan.

Mooli Devi, a resident of Nagaur district in Rajasthan, appeared for the sub-inspector recruitment exam in 2021, but she could not clear it, according to police.

How did Mooli Devi manage to pose as a sub-inspector? Bugalia informed people and shared on social media that she had been selected and started posing as a police officer. She even contacted the Rajasthan Police Academy to undergo training alongside actual police officers, dressed in proper attire. In addition to training, she also took photographs with officers and began circulating among their circles, avoiding suspicion, the report stated.

During the training at the Rajasthan Police Academy, she managed to navigate her way around the premises. She chose to enter the academy through an alternative gate used by officers and their families, instead of the main gate where ID checks were conducted, the police explained.

How was Mooli Devi caught? Bugalia continued to lie for almost two years but was caught after she joined a WhatsApp group for sub-inspectors and threatened somebody. The individual she had threatened subsequently reached out to higher authorities, which led to an investigation that revealed Mona was not a police officer.

An FIR was filed against her at Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur in 2023, after which a raid was carried out at her rented residence in Jaipur. During the raid, police recovered several items that Mona used to impersonate a police officer - including a police uniform, belt, badge, and fake documents such as ID cards. However, Mona had already fled and had been on the run for approximately two years before her arrest near a coaching centre in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

Shastri Nagar police station SHO Mahendra Yadav said the police found out about her whereabouts after receiving a lead from an informer. She attempted to disguise herself as a student during her arrest but was unable to avoid the police.