The cold wave conditions have gripped the northern and northwestern part of the country. National capital Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab have witnessed dense fog. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has recorded maximum temperatures below 20 degree Celsius in several parts of the northern and northwestern part of the country.

"Today, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi," IMD tweeted.

"Severe cold reported at most places over Punjab; Cold day at most locations with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh," IMD added.

The lowest minimum temperature of 0.0 deg C was reported over Rajasthan's Churu in the plains of North India.

Cold wave situation in India: Key points

-Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C

-Dense fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad lowering visibility in many areas. Haridwar in UP witnessed dense fog as the minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius.

-As per IMD, "Moradabad will witness a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum temperature of 18°C while dense fog will continue to persist today."

-Fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday. IMD predicted fog conditions to continue for the whole week.

-Meanwhile, in Punjab's Amritsar, fog and cold wave conditions prevailed as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.5 degrees Celcius today. In Haryana, thick fog shrouded the city of Ambala.

-In Rajasthan's Mount Abu, the dip in temperature caused snowing. People in Mount Abu woke up to snow-covered grounds. The snow froze on the windows of the vehicles.

How worse can Cold wave get in India?

Several places in Northern India woke up to severe cold and dense fog as the temperature dropped on Monday morning.

-The IMD has predicted severe Cold Wave Conditions in north Rajasthan during next 3 days.

-Cold Wave Conditions have also been predicted over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi Delhi during next 3 days and over Himachal Pradesh during next 2 days

-Cold Wave Conditions very likely to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours

-Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely to remain over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan today and tomorrow

-Cold day conditions will also prevail over Uttarakhand on 26 and 27 December