Rajasthan's Mount Abu wakes up to snowfall: How worse is cold wave going to get in India
- The lowest minimum temperature of 0.0 deg C was reported over Rajasthan's Churu in the plains of North India.
The cold wave conditions have gripped the northern and northwestern part of the country. National capital Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab have witnessed dense fog. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has recorded maximum temperatures below 20 degree Celsius in several parts of the northern and northwestern part of the country.