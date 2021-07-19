The Western Railway has introduced the newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coaches in the Mumbai Rajdhani Express train, said the ministry of railways on Monday.

As per a statement by the ministry, the new coaches are meant to offer the best travel experience with enhanced smart features.

“With the use of Tejas Smart Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for the long-distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers," said Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

View Full Image Enhanced Tejas coaches

The railway ministry has said that the rakes of train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express are being replaced by the Tejas-type sleeper coaches.

Two such coach rakes have already been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express.

Out of these two rakes, one comprises exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is the first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways.

Features of the coaches

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort, said the ministry.

"The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems," it said.

The coach is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

View Full Image Tejas compartments

PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

Additional features contain a passenger announcement or passenger information system. Through this, vital journey related information will be displayed to passengers on two LCDs inside each coach.

There will also be cameras fitted in each coach that provide live recording, day-night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light conditions and network video recorders.

All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. The train will not start until all doors are closed.

Further, all coaches are provided with an automatic fire alarm and detection system. The pantry and power cars have an automatic fire suppression system in case a fire is detected.

There will be a toilet occupancy sensor inside each coach and the toilets are provided with anti-graffiti coating. A water level sensor will indicate water availability on a real-time basis.

Importantly, mobile-charging ports are provided for every passenger.

