Indian Railway's most premium train, the Rajdhani Express will soon get a smart makeover. Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express was the first train to get the the Linke Hofmann Busch(LHB) coaches in the year 2003 which was till then running with ICF coaches. The red and grey hue colour of the LHB drew a major attraction among the passengers traveling in the newly developed LHB coaches which was unique and also provided more comfort while travelling.

However, over the years, Indian Railways decided to introduce the LHB coaches on all the trains operating in India and

But with the introduction of LHB coaches on all the trains, the Rajdhani Express was losing its uniqueness lookwise and feature-wise as well.

The Railways have decided to introduce smart coaches in all the Rajdhani Express operating in the country in a phased manner according to various reports. Agartala -Anand Vihar Rajdhani was the first Rajdhani to get the smart coaches followed by Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

Here are the new features of this Rajdhani Tejas Express:

-PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

-Digital destination board: Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

-Security & Surveillance monitoring: Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light conditions, Network Video Recorder are provided.

-Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

-Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

-Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency

-Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display.

-Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

-Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

- Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

-Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

-Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

-Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

- On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

-HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

-Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

-Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

-Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

-Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

-Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

-Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

- Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

