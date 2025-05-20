Rajdhani train derailment avoided: How quick action by loco pilots prevented 2 disasters in UP's Hardoi district

The alertness of loco pilots prevented an attempt to derail two trains, including a Rajdhani Express, in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by ANI citing police.

How did micreants attempt to derail the train? A few unidentified miscreants tied wooden blocks with an earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometre marker 1129/14 on Monday evening, the police said.

How locopilots foiled the derailment attempt? The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake after noticing the wooden blocks. He removed the blocks and informed the railway officials. Another attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) after the Rajdhani Express. According to police, a mishap was averted due to the awareness of the loco pilot.

On Monday, Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the site and issued necessary instructions.

Jadaun informed that teams from the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local police are currently probing the incidents.

Central Railways' support for restoration of rail services In a related development, the Central Railways informed that it would provide extended support for the restoration of rail services after a goods train derailed at Amalner station in north Maharashtra, reported PTI.

On Thursday afternoon, a Gandhinagar-bound goods train carrying coal derailed in the Amalner Nandurbar-Surat section. A locomotive and six wagons derailed, blocking the Nandurbar-Surat route, an important railway link that connects South Gujarat and North Maharashtra. Following the incident, the Bhusaval division of Central Railways mobilised its Accident Relief Train immediately.