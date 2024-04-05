A complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission of India against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for purportedly submitting a "false affidavit" in his Lok Sabha election nomination papers.

As per the affidavit, Chandrasekhar has declared assets worth ₹36 crore. However, the complainant contends that the minister's net worth is approximately ₹8,000 crore, suggesting he is a billionaire.

Kerala Congress shared the petition against Rajeev Chandrasekhar on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “The complaint was filed to the Election Commission of India, Collector Thiruvananthapuram, and the EC observer," the party wrote on the X.

Renjith Thomas, a voter in BTM Layout assembly constituency, Bengaluru, Karnataka where Rajeev Chandrasekhar was contesting for Rajya Sabha filed the complaint against the minister.

“I have filed multiple petitions in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court with Election Commission with regard to the false affidavit filed by Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the 2018 Rajya Sabha Elections," the petition read claiming that the petition is still stuck with the EC.

“After careful examination of Chandrasekhar's affidavit submitted for the election nominations, it has become apparent that numerous discrepancies exist between the declared assets and his actual wealth," it further read.

What does petitioner claim?

Renjith Thomas claimed that the minister has omitted significant assets in his asset declaration, including properties such as his house, luxury cars, and private jets but has not disclosed in his affidavit.

“The valuation of the companies listed in Rajeev Chandrasekhar's affidavit is grossly underestimated, indicating a deliberate attempt to misrepresent his financial status. He has failed to declare the book value of the companies as mandated by EC. The book value of the four holding companies shown in the affidavit is 6.38 Cr, whereas it is 1,610.53 Cr according to the companies filing made with Ministry of Corporate Affairs," it read.

He further stated that Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been filing false affidavits since 2006 for three terms as Rajya Sabha MP.

The petitioner urged the Election Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into these “discrepancies" and take appropriate legal action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for submitting a false affidavit along with disqualifying him from contesting in this election.

