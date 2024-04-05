Lok Sabha election 2024: Complaint filed against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for filing “false affidavit”
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, contesting against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, has disclosed family assets totaling ₹36.1 crore in his affidavit
A complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission of India against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for purportedly submitting a "false affidavit" in his Lok Sabha election nomination papers.
