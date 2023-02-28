Rajeev Chandrasekhar launches grievance appellate committee
- The minister said that the GACs will work in the most transparent manner and all their decisions will be uploaded on website and accessible to the public
NEW DELHI : The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the Grievance Appellate Committee, a faceless dispute resolution mechanism that makes digital platforms - big and small, accountable to DigitalNagriks on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×