NEW DELHI : The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the Grievance Appellate Committee, a faceless dispute resolution mechanism that makes digital platforms - big and small, accountable to DigitalNagriks on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that the GACs will work in the most transparent manner and all their decisions will be uploaded on website and accessible to the public.

Chandrasekhar added that the Prime Minister spoke of how technology is transforming citizens‘ lives by ensuring ease of living through schemes like DBT, JAM & faceless taxation. “One more step towards it, is the launch of the GAC, an appellate body that will significantly enhance the accountability of platforms to DigitalNagriks."

Terming the GAC as an institution that will be a beacon for the Indian internet, he said that the mechanism is an important part of the overall framework of making the internet Open, Safe, Trusted and the digital platforms accountable. “This, in turn, will create a culture of disclosure and public scrutiny."

The minister added that it is an extension of our government’s views, policies and vision about creating easier ways of resolving disputes – whether it’s about taxation or the grievance redressal of DigitalNagriks.

Chandrasekhar reasserted that the vision behind the GAC is to ensure that the grievance redressal mechanism of the intermediaries work effectively.

The GAC was one of the provisions in the recently amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Three such bodies have been constituted comprising of professionals from various fields.

The DigitalNagriks can file an appeal with the GACs within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of communication from the intermediary’s Grievance Officer. This Committee will subsequently endeavour to address the user’s appeal within a period of 30 days.