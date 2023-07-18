Rajeev Chandrasekhar says will request GST Council to reconsider 28% tax on online gaming1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Chandrasekhar said that the GST Council, which was a federal body had been working on the issue for the past three years while the regulatory framework for online gaming only began in January 2023
New Delhi: The ministry of electronics and IT, the nodal ministry regulating online gaming, will ask the GST Council to reconsider its decision of levying 28% tax on online gaming after the regulatory framework around the online gaming rules develops, minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Monday at an event.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×