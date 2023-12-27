Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Sam Pitroda over Ram Mandir remarks, says it represents Rahul Gandhi's thinking
Reacting to Pitroda's comments, where he said that Ram Mandir wasn't the real issue plaguing the country, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Pitroda's remarks reflect the mindset of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.
Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda's question on Ram Mandir has irked the Bharatiya Janata Party as they have accused the Congress leader and his party of practicing 'appeasement politics'.
