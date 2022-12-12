Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend India Global Forum in Dubai

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend India Global Forum in Dubai1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
- The minister is also scheduled to have a talk about the globalization of the Indian Stack
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the India Global Forum at Dubai on 13-15 December, 2022.
The minister will attend the ministerial roundtable – globalization of Indian tech and innovation talent. It will comprise of over 50 leaders from the tech sectors across India, the UAE and the UK together with ministers, CEOs, and other relevant stakeholders from these international ecosystems.
“Chandrasekhar will thereafter have interactions with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, startups and innovators through the course of the day. The objective of these discussions is to assess avenues of collaborations with entrepreneurs who are aspirational of expanding their footprint in India," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.
The minister is also scheduled to have a talk about the globalization of the Indian Stack. “Over the last few years, India’s success with its cost effective and scalable Digital Public Infrastructure has drawn a lot of interest from countries across the globe. These initiatives, started under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, are now offered to the world - establishing India as a trusted Technology partner to the world," the ministry added.
Later, the minister will be meeting his counterpart, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama who is the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications for the UAE government.
He will join him for a joint session at the IGF Titled - Partners in Disruption & Innovation. The discussion will identify the levers to make technological collaborations between India and UAE a success.
IGF is the agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders.
