Rajeev Chandrasekhar to facilitate 200 tribal women under Phase 3 of Grameen Udyami scheme
- Under the programme, the endeavor is to multi skill India’s youth and impart functional skills to them for enabling livelihoods
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the felicitation ceremony of over 200 tribal women who have successfully completed training under Phase 3 of the Grameen Udyami Scheme in Jharkhand on Wednesday.
“After felicitating the awardees, the union minister will have an interactive session with the trainers and trainees about their experiences under this programme," said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The Grameen Udyami Scheme was launched to augment skill training in tribal communities for their inclusive and sustainable growth.
Under the programme, the endeavor is to multi skill India’s youth and impart functional skills to them for enabling livelihoods.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on the involvement of tribal communities in the workforce, ensuring their holistic development to make them self-reliant and contained within their respective geographies," the ministry added.
It is implemented under the Sansadiya Sankul Pariyojana with an aim to expand the rural/local economy, enhance employment opportunities, reduce forced migration and also lead to the conservation of natural resources.
“In the absence of skill and education, organized sectors have traditionally had minimal contribution in tribal livelihood as compared to the national average," the ministry said.
Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda and Sameer Oran, Member of Rajya Sabha will be present at the function that will be held at Gandhi Sabhagar, Bishunpur, Gumla.
