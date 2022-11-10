Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Indore on Friday

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Indore on Friday

1 min read . 07:17 PM ISTSwati Luthra( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology.

  • During his visit, the minister will attend the Invest Indore programme, give away Pride of MP Awards to IT/ITEs companies working in Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony organized by Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission in Indore

NEW DELHI :

Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday to interact with industry leaders, students & start ups as part of the government’s focus on taking digital opportunities to Tier 2 / Tier 3 cities.

NEW DELHI :

Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday to interact with industry leaders, students & start ups as part of the government’s focus on taking digital opportunities to Tier 2 / Tier 3 cities.

“During his visit, the minister will attend the Invest Indore programme, give away Pride of MP Awards to IT/ITEs companies working in Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony organized by Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission in Indore," said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a press release.

“During his visit, the minister will attend the Invest Indore programme, give away Pride of MP Awards to IT/ITEs companies working in Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony organized by Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission in Indore," said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a press release.

Awards will be given to the best startups and IT and ITEs companies based in Indore for their contribution to the development of the city’s business environment.

Awards will be given to the best startups and IT and ITEs companies based in Indore for their contribution to the development of the city’s business environment.

Neevcloud - an indigenously built super cloud marketplace will also be launched at the event.

Neevcloud - an indigenously built super cloud marketplace will also be launched at the event.

Chandrasekhar will also address a session at CII Madhya Pradesh’s Digital Acceleration Conclave. Speakers at the conclave will focus on the future of digitalization, with particular reference to how it can help businesses grow and innovate for the goal of a ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Madhya Pradesh and a ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Chandrasekhar will also address a session at CII Madhya Pradesh’s Digital Acceleration Conclave. Speakers at the conclave will focus on the future of digitalization, with particular reference to how it can help businesses grow and innovate for the goal of a ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Madhya Pradesh and a ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

He will also be meeting CEOs and founders of IT companies from Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines.

He will also be meeting CEOs and founders of IT companies from Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines.

“The minister will speak about the transformation that has been ushered in by the Digital India programme in various sectors across the country and how the Government intends to take the campaign to Tier 2 and 3 cities in a big way now," the ministry added.

“The minister will speak about the transformation that has been ushered in by the Digital India programme in various sectors across the country and how the Government intends to take the campaign to Tier 2 and 3 cities in a big way now," the ministry added.

Later in the day, he will deliver the convocation address at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore.

Later in the day, he will deliver the convocation address at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP