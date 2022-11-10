Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Indore on Friday

NEW DELHI :
Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday to interact with industry leaders, students & start ups as part of the government’s focus on taking digital opportunities to Tier 2 / Tier 3 cities.
NEW DELHI :
Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday to interact with industry leaders, students & start ups as part of the government’s focus on taking digital opportunities to Tier 2 / Tier 3 cities.
“During his visit, the minister will attend the Invest Indore programme, give away Pride of MP Awards to IT/ITEs companies working in Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony organized by Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission in Indore," said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a press release.
“During his visit, the minister will attend the Invest Indore programme, give away Pride of MP Awards to IT/ITEs companies working in Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony organized by Sankalp Seva Sadan Mission in Indore," said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a press release.
Awards will be given to the best startups and IT and ITEs companies based in Indore for their contribution to the development of the city’s business environment.
Awards will be given to the best startups and IT and ITEs companies based in Indore for their contribution to the development of the city’s business environment.
Neevcloud - an indigenously built super cloud marketplace will also be launched at the event.
Neevcloud - an indigenously built super cloud marketplace will also be launched at the event.
Chandrasekhar will also address a session at CII Madhya Pradesh’s Digital Acceleration Conclave. Speakers at the conclave will focus on the future of digitalization, with particular reference to how it can help businesses grow and innovate for the goal of a ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Madhya Pradesh and a ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
Chandrasekhar will also address a session at CII Madhya Pradesh’s Digital Acceleration Conclave. Speakers at the conclave will focus on the future of digitalization, with particular reference to how it can help businesses grow and innovate for the goal of a ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Madhya Pradesh and a ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
He will also be meeting CEOs and founders of IT companies from Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines.
He will also be meeting CEOs and founders of IT companies from Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines.
“The minister will speak about the transformation that has been ushered in by the Digital India programme in various sectors across the country and how the Government intends to take the campaign to Tier 2 and 3 cities in a big way now," the ministry added.
“The minister will speak about the transformation that has been ushered in by the Digital India programme in various sectors across the country and how the Government intends to take the campaign to Tier 2 and 3 cities in a big way now," the ministry added.
Later in the day, he will deliver the convocation address at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore.
Later in the day, he will deliver the convocation address at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.