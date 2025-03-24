Rajeev Chandrasekhar elected as new Kerala BJP president, ex-minister calls it significant honour and huge opportunity

Former Union IT Minister and technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar was elected as the new president of Kerala state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. He said that it is a “huge opportunity and significant honour” for him, while calling the state “in decline” and he promises it be “Viksit Kerala”.

"This is a significant honour for me. It is a huge opportunity to serve my state...We know that we have to bring change to Kerala. We also know that to bring effective change to the lives of the people of Kerala, to the economy of Kerala, to bring investments, to create opportunities for the youth, we have to be in government, and therefore, our goal is that we will make a very strong effort to provide an alternative to the state that the two fronts have ravaged over the last 70 years. Kerala today is in decline and we want Kerala to be 'Viksit Kerala'..." ANI quoted him as saying.