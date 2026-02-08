Rajeev Shukla meets Sergio Gor, praises US Ambassador's role in boosting bilateral ties and promoting cricket

BCCI Vice President and politician Rajeev Shukla expressed pleasure in meeting US Ambassador Sergio Gor, highlighting his efforts to improve bilateral relations and promote cricket in the US.

In a post on the social media platform post X, Shukla said, “It was a pleasure meeting US Ambassador Sergio Gor. He is taking a keen interest in fostering Indo–US relations and in developing cricket in the USA.”

Shukla also shared images from discussions with the US Ambassador, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Rohit Sharma and others.

In another post on X, Shukla wrote, “Had a fruitful conversation with American ambassador, ICC chairman, James Murdoch, Uday Shankar, Rohit Sharma, BCCI office bearers in Mumbai .”

Sergio Gor's Mumbai visit Sergio Gor attended the India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 7 February. He thanked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman Jay Shah "for an incredible evening of Cricket" after the match. Sergio Gor also noted that cricket has a bright future in the United States of America, including at the 2028 Olympics.

In a post on X, the US Ambassador said, "Thank you @ICC and @JayShah for an incredible evening of Cricket at the #T20WorldCup! I predict Cricket has a very bright future ahead in the United States, including at the upcoming Olympics."

Describing his meeting with Shah, Gor said, "We discussed the exponential growth of cricket in the United States with our world-class infrastructure, star talent, and incredible fans," he said.

Additionally, Gor also met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani at the Wankhede Stadium.

IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup match In terms of the match, India marked its first victory of the tournament as Suryakumar Yadav and team defeated Monank Patel-led USA team by 29 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian team scored 161/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav remained not out with 84 off 49 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored 20 off 16 balls, including one four and two sixes, while Tilak Varma contributed 25 off 16 balls with three fours and one six.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers for the USA.

In response, the USA were limited to 132/8, losing the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar scored 34 off 34 balls with four boundaries, Sanjay Krishnamurthi made 37 off 31 balls including two sixes and one four, and Shubham Ranjane contributed with 37 off 22 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes.