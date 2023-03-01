Rajesh Malhotra appointed principal director general of PIB

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, had been working in Ministry of Finance since January 2018. “During the critical Covid-19 pandemic, he effectively steered the media and communication policy in the Ministry of Finance in sync with the various AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages announced by the government over time to give relief to people and maintain economic balance," the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}