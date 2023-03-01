Rajesh Malhotra appointed principal director general of PIB

Rajesh Malhotra appointed principal director general of PIB1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Malhotra will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India and will replace Satyendra Prakash, who took charge as principal DG of PIB in August 2022.
New Delhi: Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra has been appointed as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.
In his new role, Malhotra will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India. He will replace Satyendra Prakash, who took charge as principal DG of PIB in August 2022.
Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, had been working in Ministry of Finance since January 2018. “During the critical Covid-19 pandemic, he effectively steered the media and communication policy in the Ministry of Finance in sync with the various AatmaNirbhar Bharat Packages announced by the government over time to give relief to people and maintain economic balance," the ministry said.
Malhotra has over 32 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for the Election Commission of India and various central government ministries/ departments including finance, company affairs, agriculture, power, coal, mines, communications and IT, textiles, labour, new & renewable energy.
He was associated with Election Commission of India as in-charge of media & communication for 21 years till 2017.
