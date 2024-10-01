Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital after severe stomach pain

Actor Rajinikanth was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, the Chennai Police said.

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Actor Rajnikanth was reportedly hospitalised.
Actor Rajnikanth was reportedly hospitalised.(AFP)

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, the Chennai Police said.

Sources told news agency PTI that Rajnikanth is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. They also confirmed that his condition is stable.

There has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet.

Also Read | Salaar Box Office collection Day 20: Prabhas starrer nears ₹400 crore mark

According to Deccan Herald, a team of doctors is observing the actor. The report added that the elective procedure which will be supervised by cardiologist Dr Sai Satish, will be done in the Cath lab on Tuesday.

Earlier in 2020, Rajnikanth had the gone a regular health checkup at the same hospital, according to reports.

Also Read | Rajnikanth Returns: Will his new movie be India’s Black Panther moment?

In 2021, Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure, the Chennai's Kauvery Hospital was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated and was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation,” the hospital had said.

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10 this year. Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

'Vettaiyan', also marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar’s OMG2 and Rajnikanth’s Jailer: These 2 movies teach us great money lessons

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

Known as 'Thalaivar', his recent movie Jailer was released on August 9, 2023, and was a massive success at the box office.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital after severe stomach pain

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.