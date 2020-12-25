Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure.

The Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement on Rajinikanth's health condition. Apollo said that apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion "he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable".

Here's the statement:

"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today (December 25) in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on 22nd December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely."

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable."

As many as eight people from the sets of the film "Annaatthe" had tested positive for Covid-19 sometime back. Though the mega-star tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday, there were fluctuations in his blood pressure.

The Tamil superstar was reportedly self-isolating at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai and had called off the shoot of his film in Hyderabad.





