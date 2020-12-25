OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajinikanth admitted to Hyderabad hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure
Actor Rajinikanth.
Actor Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth admitted to Hyderabad hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 01:48 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Rajinikanth will be investigated and monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged, a statement said on Friday
  • The Tamil superstar was self-isolating at his farmhouse after eight people from the sets of his film 'Annaatthe' had tested positive for Covid-19

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure.

The Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement on Rajinikanth's health condition. Apollo said that apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion "he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at his memorial in New Delhi, Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also seen

Let farm laws be implemented for year or two: Rajnath urges farmers

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Narendra Tomar urges Punjab farmers to end protest, resume talks with govt

1 min read . 02:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi lashes out at Mamata for stopping central aid for state farmers

2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Goa CM asks UK returnees to get tested for Covid, stay isolated

Goa CM asks UK returnees to get tested for Covid, stay isolated

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

Here's the statement:

"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today (December 25) in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on 22nd December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely."

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable."

Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement on Rajinikanth's health.
View Full Image
Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement on Rajinikanth's health.

As many as eight people from the sets of the film "Annaatthe" had tested positive for Covid-19 sometime back. Though the mega-star tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday, there were fluctuations in his blood pressure.

Due to a change in his blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth has been admitted, a statement said on Friday.

The Tamil superstar was reportedly self-isolating at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Chennai and had called off the shoot of his film in Hyderabad.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout