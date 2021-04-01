Rajinikanth dedicates Dadasaheb award to his bus driver friend, among others

The actor later thanked the Centre for the award and said he dedicated it to all those who made him the Rajini that is now. He said, "I dedicate this award to my friend and bus driver Raj Bahadur, who discovered my acting talent and encouraged me, my elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who sacrificed a lot to make me an actor while struggling with poverty, my guru K Balachander, who created this Rajinikanth."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}