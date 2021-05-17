South Indian actor and Makkal Needhi Malam chief Rajnikanth on Monday met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat here and donated ₹50 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the state continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19.

Rajnikanth also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government in view of coronavirus.

"To eradicate corona, I have donated ₹50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. People should follow, whatever the rules and regulations are given by the government to overcome the Corona," Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes after Stalin's appeal to people to donate money to the CM Relief Fund to fight the second wave of coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Government said that it had formed a thirteen-member Legislators' Advisory Committee, which is headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and comprises legislative assembly members to tackle the pandemic.

Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator N Ezhilan and GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are some prominent members of the committee.

It was decided to form the committee at the all-party legislators' leaders meeting held on May 13 at the Secretariat.

Rajnikanth had earlier congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party chief MK Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021.

"I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achieved victory through his hardwork in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I wish him a long life, good health and request him to rule by satisfying all sections of people and earn a good name by changing Tamil Nadu into a prosperous State," the actor had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 12,450 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20,905 recoveries and 303 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

The Ministry on Monday said that the active number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,07,789. With the new fatalities, the Coviddeath toll in the state has mounted to 17,359.

