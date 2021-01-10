OPEN APP
Fans and Supporters of actor Rajinikanth stage a demonstration in Chennai (ANI Photo)
Chennai: Rajinikanth's fans stage protest seeking his political entry

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 09:33 PM IST PTI

  • A good number of protesters converged at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and raised slogans such as 'Vaa Thalaiva Vaa' (Come leader come)
  • On December 29, the superstar declared that he will not enter politics in view of his frail health

Scores of fans of superstar Rajinikanth staged a protest here on Sunday demanding the veteran actor to take the political plunge, days after he had ruled out joining politics.

A good number of protesters converged at Valluvar Kottam here and raised slogans such as "Vaa Thalaiva Vaa" (Come leader come), urging him to embark on his political journey as assured earlier and usher in a new era in Tamil Nadu politics.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), initially seen as a precursor organisation of the veteran's possible political party, had earlier asked its members and the actor's fans not to join the agitation and "further hurt" him, pointing out that he had decided against joining politics citing his frail health.

On Sunday, scores of fans from different parts of the state wished him good health at the agitation and also demanded that he should join politics. They were seen carrying posters of the actor, even as hit songs from some of his movies were played there.

Rajinikanth had in December last year said he would float his political party in January 2021, following up on his 2017 announcement that he will take the political plunge ahead of this year's Assembly polls. However, on December 29, making a U-turn, the superstar declared that he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation in Hyderabad during a shoot for a Tamil film as God's warning.

The decision had disappointed many of his fans, with some of them staging a protest outside his residence here that day itself, demanding for a re-think of his decision.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

