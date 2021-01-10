Chennai: Rajinikanth's fans stage protest seeking his political entry

Rajinikanth had in December last year said he would float his political party in January 2021, following up on his 2017 announcement that he will take the political plunge ahead of this year's Assembly polls. However, on December 29, making a U-turn, the superstar declared that he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation in Hyderabad during a shoot for a Tamil film as God's warning.