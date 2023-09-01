Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' is ruling the box office and has collected ₹600 crore-plus worldwide (including net domestic box office of ₹320 crore), reported Business Today. The Tamil superstar commands immense respect and fascination among his fans across the globe. To celebrate the success of Jailer, Sun Pictures' head Kalanithi Maran gifted a BMW car to superstar Rajinikanth and also a share of the profits from the film. ALSO READ: Jailer vs Baahubali 2 Box Office collection: Who wins the race? Check comparison after 19 days Sun Pictures on 1 September took to X to share a post where it showed that the head, Kalanithi Maran, gifted Rajinikanth a brand new BMW X7. "#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose," the post caption read. Apart from this, Maran met Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden home in Chennai and handed over a cheque of undisclosed amount to Rajinikanth.

As per details, the new X7 -- gifted to Rajinikanth -- is priced from ₹1.22 crore to ₹1.25 crore (ex-showroom)> Its available in two variants: xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport.

Sharing pictures from the happy occasion, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Sun Pictures wrote, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer (sic)."

In 2017 too, the producer of the film, 'Kabali', had gifted him a Rolls-Royce Phantom to Rajinikanth, knowing the latter is a big fan of cars.

Jailer Collection:

Till now, Jailer has collected ₹600 crore-plus worldwide (including net domestic box office of ₹320 crore). On August 31, 22nd day in theatres, the film earned ₹2.40 crore net at the domestic box office and the 22-day collection now stands at ₹328.20 crore.

Jailer was released in theatres globally on August 10. It is directed by Nelson and focuses on retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.