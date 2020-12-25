Hours after being admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning over "severe fluctuations" in his blood pressure, actor Rajinikanth's condition is said to have stabilised.

"Rajinikanth is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated. He will remain in the hospital tonight and undergo further investigations tomorrow. He is stable and is resting," said the hospital in a statement.

The superstar's family and doctors have advised the fans against visiting the hospital where he is admitted. The actor had been shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Annatthe. Four persons on the set had tested positive, which led to the shoot being temporarily halted.

The Apollo Hospitals had said in a statement on Friday morning that though Rajinikanth did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital.

"He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable," the hospital had said.

