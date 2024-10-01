Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor is stable, should be home in two days; hospital says ‘had swelling in main blood…’

  • Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai and likely to be discharged in next two days.

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth health is said to be stable.
Superstar Rajinikanth health is said to be stable.(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)

The health of superstar Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to a corporate hospital, is stable, and he should be home in two days, said the hospital on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 30, after experiencing severe stomach pain.

In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkataslam, Director, Medical Services, said in a bulletin.

The hospital further added that they would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned.

"Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days."

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his support for actor Rajinikanth, who was recently hospitalised.

"I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery," wrote Governor Ravi on his official X handle.

Several fans also sent their prayers and wishes for the actor's quick recovery.

Meanwhile, on work front, Rajinikanth will appear in 'Vettaiyan,' sharing the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The shooting for 'Vettaiyan,' directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been completed, and it is slated for a worldwide release in October this year.

Read Hospital's Bulletin

“Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non surgical, transcatheter method. Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days.”

