Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor is stable, should be home in two days; hospital says ‘had swelling in main blood…’

The health of superstar Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to a corporate hospital, is stable, and he should be home in two days, said the hospital on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 30, after experiencing severe stomach pain.

In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkataslam, Director, Medical Services, said in a bulletin.

The hospital further added that they would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned.

"Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his support for actor Rajinikanth, who was recently hospitalised.

"I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery," wrote Governor Ravi on his official X handle.

Several fans also sent their prayers and wishes for the actor's quick recovery.

Meanwhile, on work front, Rajinikanth will appear in 'Vettaiyan,' sharing the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The shooting for 'Vettaiyan,' directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been completed, and it is slated for a worldwide release in October this year.

