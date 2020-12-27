Tamil superstar Rajinikanth 's medical reports show there is nothing alarmingly wrong with him and a team of doctors will evaluate him later today to take a call on his discharge, Apollo Hospitals said on Sunday.

A medical bulletin issued by the Hyderabad hospital, providing an update on the 70-year-old actor's health, read: "All the investigation reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports."

The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge, it added.

The Tamil film actor, who has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad since Friday, is being treated for blood pressure fluctuation.

The 70-year-old is in the Telangana capital since 13 December to shoot for Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production.

The actor isolated himself after four of the crew members tested positive for coronavirus, however, Rajinikanth himself has tested negative.

While the Hyderabad hospital's notification had on Saturday said that doctors had found no major health problems with him, they were waiting for some more investigative reports before coming to any conclusion.

The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Rajinikanth's fellow actor, Kamal Haasan, who has already launched the election campaign for his new party had earlier expressed his willingness to work with his long-time colleague's new outfit.

"Wishes for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery," the 66-year-old Haasan tweeted in Tamil on Christmas Day. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palaniswami, too, spoke to the ailing actor on Saturday over the phone and wished him a quick recovery.

