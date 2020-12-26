Rajinikanth is stable, decision on discharge will be taken tomorrow: Hospital

New Delhi: The Hyderabad-based hospital where actor Rajinikanth is currently getting treated for fluctuations in his blood pressure said on Saturday that he's stable.

"Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there's nothing alarming. Based on reports of remaining investigations & his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow on his discharge from hospital," said Apollo Hospital.

"Rajnikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," the hospital said in an official statement earlier in the day.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after some crew members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for Covid-19, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

Rajinikanth is also expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.





