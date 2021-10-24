Actor Rajinikanth will be conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award tomorrow. He will get the prestigious award for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in films and is awarded by the government.

The news was first announced by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar in April, this year. He had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry.

The 'Kabali' actor, who was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar', will be soon seen playing the lead in his much-anticipated film 'Annaatthe'.

The Tamil superstar took to Twitter to express his happiness ahead of the event tomorrow, saying the day will be a "very important" occassion for him for reasons additional to receiving the award.

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Vishagan will also launch a voice-based social media platform tomorrow. He said it will be a "useful app" for the people.

"Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, Dadasaheb Phalke Award being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people," Rajinikanth, who left for Delhi on Sunday, said in a statement here.

"People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice," he added. The veteran, whose action flick "Annathe" is slated for a Deepavali release, said he will be launching the "first of its kind" app in his voice on Monday.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019.

The recipient of the 2018 Dadasaheb award was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1991 action-drama 'Hum'.

Rajinikanth who is also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following.

