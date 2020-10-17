Rajinikanth pays property tax to Greater Chennai Corporation for entire year

CHENNAI : Top actor Rajinikanth on Friday paid a property tax of ₹6.39 lakh for the second half year of 2020-21 for his marriage hall here to the Greater Chennai Corporation. A day after remitting ₹6.56 lakh property tax, including penalty, for the first half year (2020-21) for his Raghavendra Mandapam, the actor has now paid ₹6,39,846 as well to the civic body which is the property tax for the year's second six months.

On Thursday, the actor had said an appeal should have been made to the city corporation over the tax demand matter for the mandapam and the "mistake" of rushing to court could have been avoided.

The Madras High Court had on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by the actor over the property tax demand by the corporation on his marriage hall.

Justice Anitha Sumanth warned of imposing costs on him for approaching the court soon after sending a notice to the civic body for relief under vacancy remission rule citing closure of the marriage hall due to COVID-19 lockdown during the six-month period.

